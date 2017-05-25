Jenelle’s Custody War: Evans’ Mom ‘Glad’ They Avoided A Messy Trial

Jenelle Evans’ fight for her son Jace ended in heartbreak yesterday, when she emerged defeated from her custody fight with her mom. But Barbara Evans told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the Teen Mom 2 star should look at the judge’s ruling as a victory, since Jenelle avoided having her secrets spilled in court!

“I am glad we settled,” Babs told Radar in an exclusive interview.

Jenelle had hoped that the judge would allow her son Jace to live with her full time, but instead, her mother retained full physical custody of the seven-year-old.

The MTV star has prepared to go to trial with her mother, but they reached a mutual agreement that allowed them to avoid a bitter court showdown, the Brunswick County Clerk of the Court confirmed to Radar.

PHOTOS; Jenelle Evans Back In Court As MTV Cameras Capture All The Drama

Barbara told Radar that avoiding a trial was the best thing for her troubled daughter.

“She didn’t want to go through that,” Barbara revealed. “It would have been awful for her.”

With their fractured relationship documented on TM2, Barbara told Radar that the trial would have shown fans an entirely new side of Jenelle.

“There are a lot of things that people don’t know about Jenelle,” she warned.

PHOTOS: Face-Off! Jenelle Evans Headed For Nasty Custody Showdown

Eyewitnesses in court told Radar that emotions were running high as Jenelle fought hard for her son. Ultimately, Barbara told Radar that the outcome seemed to be unexpected for her daughter.

“I believe Jenelle really thought she was going to get custody of Jace,” she said.

What do you think about Jenelle losing custody of Jace? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.