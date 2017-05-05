Jenelle Evans’ Friend On House Arrest After Being Held On $1 Million Bond For Assault

Jenelle Evans has managed to stay out of trouble – but the same can’t be said for her friends! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Teen Mom 2 star’s former friend Taylor Lewis was released from jail after being held on a $1 million bond.

Lewis was arrested on March 17, 2017 for common law obstruction of justice and simple assault.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Jail exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she was released on May 2nd, 2017 and given a GPS bracelet. Her bond was initially set at $1 million.

Lewis appeared on Teen Mom 2 as Evans’ friends. But that isn’t her only connection to Teen Mom, as she is the baby mama of Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers.

As Radar readers know, Rogers , 31, and Evans, 25, were married form 2012 to 2014. They were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute.

Evans fought with Lewis over Twitter in 2013 when Lewis was photographed hanging out with Rogers, who she shares daughter JaJa with.

Rogers, who was released from prison on March 18, 2017 for possession of heroin and being a habitual felon, exclusively told Radar of his baby mama’s arrest, “I’ve seen the charges online, but I don’t know the exact story. I got out of prison the day after she got arrested.”

He said how their daughter is currently with Lewis’ family.

“I still respect my daughter’s mother and I wouldn’t want to take her child from her,” he said. “I see her once or twice a week. I want to make sure no one is stressed.”

Starcasm was the first to report on Lewis’ arrest.

