Back Behind Bars! Jenelle Evans’ Troubled Friend Arrested & Held On $1 Million Bond

While Jenelle Evans has been working on her dream home with fiancé David Eason, the Teen Mom 2 star’s friends have been in and out of the big house! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Taylor Lewis has been arrested again only days after her release from jail.

As Radar reported, Lewis was arrested on March 17, 2017 for common law obstruction of justice and simple assault.

Lewis was released on May 2nd and given a GPS bracelet.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Jail exclusively told Radar that she was arrested on May 8 because she violated the terms of her pre-trial release.

Her bond is currently set at $1 million.

Lewis appeared on Teen Mom 2 as Evans’ friend. She is also the baby mama of Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers.

Rogers , 31, and Evans, 25, were married form 2012 to 2014. They were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute.

Evans fought with Lewis over Twitter in 2013 when Lewis was photographed hanging out with Rogers, who she shares daughter JaJa with.

Rogers, who was released from prison on March 18, 2017 for possession of heroin and being a habitual felon, told Radar of his baby mama’s recent trouble with the law, “I’ve seen the charges online, but I don’t know the exact story. I got out of prison the day after she got arrested.”

He explained how their daughter has been living with Lewis’ family.

“I still respect my daughter’s mother and I wouldn’t want to take her child from her,” he said. “I see her once or twice a week. I want to make sure no one is stressed.”

Starcasm was the first to report on Lewis’ March 17 arrest.

