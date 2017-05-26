MORE Family Drama! Jenelle’s First Visit With Jace Caught On Camera

Jenelle Evans lost her court case against her mother on Wednesday, but just two days later they were set to face off again and RadarOnline.com has learned that the cameras were rolling!

According to an insider, Jenelle had her first scheduled visitation with Jace on Friday and MTV sent cameras to film the reunion.

“The court order says that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, must give Jace to Jenelle on Friday night,” a source revealed.

“MTV is going to be there filming,” the source told Radar. “just like they did before and after court” which was held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the Brunswick County Courthouse.

As Radar previously reported, Jenelle claimed that Barbara had been keeping her from her son, and she went to court to regain custody of the 7-year-old.

A judge denied her bid, but did increase Jenelle’s visitation to every other weekend and for weeks during his school breaks.

Story developing.

