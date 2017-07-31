Abandoned By Daddy: Jenelle Evans Reveals Why Her ‘Mean Drunk’ Father Left The Family

Jenelle Evans is estranged from her mom Barbara after fighting her in court over custody of her son Jace, but her relationship with her father is even worse. In the Teen Mom 2 star’s book Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, she reveals why he abandoned his family.

Evans, 25, explained how she was “daddy’s little girl” until he cut himself out of her life.

“I loved and admired him,” she wrote. “I still do in some small way. Maybe one day we can find each other, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad.”

She explained that while she has “good, bad and heartbreaking” memories of her dad, her mother has told her “horrible stories” about him

“He worked at a recording studio for a number of years, but playing music never paid the family’s bills,” she penned. “He had some other habits like carousing and hanging out with his friends instead of staying home. My mother used to give him hell for every little thing he did, but looking back on it now, I wonder if maybe she was just lashing out at him because of his misplaced sense of priorities.”

The MTV star explained how her mother kicked him out of the house when he fell down a flight of stairs while holding Evans, who was only 3 years old at the time.

“I turned out to be okay, but that was the final nail in the coffin as far as my mom was concerned,” she wrote. “He went to live with his own mother when Barbara threw him out. My mother filed for divorce soon after, and by October 13 of ’94, they were officially done. Ten years of marriage gone thanks to bad habits and bad attitude.”

She explained how he was involved in their lives at first since they shared custody of Evans and her two siblings Ashleigh and Colin, but then “it was over.”

“He was out of our lives just like that,” she said. “I still don’t understand what really happened.”

She explained how she was waiting for her father to pick her up for a visit with her mom’s longtime boyfriend Mike. When her dad saw Barbara’s boyfriend, he backed out of the driveway and never returned. That was the last time she saw him and she only spoke to him one more time after that over the phone.

“To this day, I don’t know if my mother forced him out of our lives or if he just didn’t want us anymore,” she wrote. “I can’t help but think it was a bit of both. I still love him, but deep down I think I will always be that heartbroken little girl waiting on the porch for her daddy to come and pick her up.”

But Evans’ siblings have a different memory of their father.

“There are also the uncomfortable claims my siblings have made about him,” she wrote. “My father was a notoriously mean drunk. He beat up my mom and did questionable things with my siblings whenever he started drinking. It ruined his marriage and pretty much his life.”

Evans and her mother did not respond to Radar’s request for comment regarding the claims against her father.

