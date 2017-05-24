Jenelle’s Heartbreak: Evans Loses Custody War With Her Mom

Jenelle Evans has lost her custody fight with her mother, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, and she won’t be getting back her seven-year-old son Jace any time soon.

The Brunswick County Clerk of Court told Radar that Evans, 25, and her mother, Barbara Evans, came to a mutual agreement and the judge was waiting for the official order from the parties.

“It wasn’t very emotional,” a source inside the courtroom told Radar. “No one cried. No one fought.”

Evans didn’t walk away with full custody, but she was granted more visitation time with Jace. Evans recently claimed to Radar that her mother had not allowed her to see Jace for weeks.

The MTV star had hoped to regain full custody of her son, who she gave over to her mom in 2011, but her dreams were destroyed in court on Wednesday.

As Radar exclusively reported, MTV cameras were filming before and after the court proceedings.

