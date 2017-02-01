Another Loss! Jenelle Evans Custody Battle Over Jace Pushed Back AGAIN

Jenelle Evans revealed the latest blow in her custody case with her mother Barbara – and RadarOnline.com can exclusively expose more details on her nasty fight over son Jace!

According to the New Brunswick Clerk of Court in North Carolina, Jenelle’s court hearing to modify custody has been pushed back to May 23.

As Radar exclusively reported, there has been no change in custody since June 10, 2010.

A hearing for custody was pushed from July 5, 2016 to October 11, 2016. The October court hearing was then postponed because of Hurricane Matthew.

Jenelle expressed her frustration over being unable to see a judge on Twitter.

“About Jace’s case… it has been continued again from Jan. until May,” she tweeted. “Still haven’t seen the judge once since filing in 2015.”

On this week’s episode, Barbara discussed the custody case with the 7-year-old.

“It’s kind of far out there in the wilderness,” Babs told Jace about Jenelle’s new home. “I would like you to stay with me because your school is here and your boy scouts are here.”

Jace responded, “That is what I will do. Stay here.”

On another episode, Jenelle fired at her mother for refusing to let him stay with her for the summer.

“I want to see my son,” she said. “The number one thing we always argue about is Jace. The number one thing we always argue about is me not being able to see my son and begging my own mother. He should be with me for the rest of his life. Not just a week.”

