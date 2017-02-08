Jenelle Evans’ Boyfriend KICKS Mom Barbara Out Hospital Room Before Daughter’s Birth

Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley was born into drama! On the Teen Mom 2 after show, Jenelle’s mother Barbara revealed David Eason kicked her out of the delivery room.

“David is very excited about having Ensley,” she said. “Everything was good until he threw me out of the [delivery] room.”

When asked by the show’s host why she was kicked out, she responded, “I don’t know, maybe it’s me! I haven’t seen them.”

But Jenelle wasn’t going to let her mom trash talk her baby daddy!

“She was never kicked out of any delivery room,” she tweeted. “She says that so people feel pity for her. She ends up arguing with my boyfriend and leaves.”

As Radar readers know, Barbara hasn’t gotten along with David over the years.

On a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, she explained how David is the reason for their communication issues.

“She doesn’t talk to me at all,” she said. “I think it has a lot to do with David. He has a lot of control over her. They just want to keep to themselves and he just wants to keep Jenelle to himself.”

Barbara and David got off to a rocky start when he called police on her during a dispute at Jenelle’s home.

“What do you got her in prison David? She can’t come out of the room?” Barbara said in the scene. “You are the worst boyfriend she’s ever had!”

Jenelle is currently in a custody battle with her mother over her 7-year-old son Jace. There next hearing to modify custody will be on May 23.

