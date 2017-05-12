Family Feud Explodes! Jenelle Evans Accused Of Smoking Weed While Pregnant

Jenelle Evans has overcome her drug abuse issues after multiple arrests for possession over the years. But David Eason’s sister is claiming the Teen Mom 2 star is STILL smoking marijuana – and she did so while pregnant! Jenelle and David told their side of the shocking feud exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

The drama started when David’s sister Jessica Eason Miller hung out with his estranged baby mama and son. As Radar readers know, David violated a domestic violence protective order on October 30, 2015 when he ran into his son at a grocery store.

The domestic violence protective order was granted after David became violent with his baby mama on April 19, 2014.

“Jenelle Evans grow up,” Jessica posted on Instagram. “That’s MY nephew and if I wanna see him I will! He isn’t your child! Worry about ya own kids! That’s what u need to do!”

She then fired in the comments, “#TeenMom joke in our town. I’ll have whomever I want at my house. Stop stalking my social media and get your own life correct.”

Jenelle fired back over Facebook, “Maybe start with an apology? Nope, he can’t even have that. Sad.”

Jessica then accused Jenelle of being “jealous AF” and banning all of David’s siblings from their home.

But Jessica didn’t stop there, as she then slammed, “Ya smoked weed while pregnant… It must have been the fact that I didn’t like half the tasteless crap u gave me. I’m sorry boo boo. Don’t u have some rehab and custody court to attend to? And my brother has plenty of females STILL asking when is he kicking ya to the curb. Don’t come at me ya drug addict pawning ya kids off left and right cuz you can’t handle them without David or my mama there to help u outta bed! Now shut up.”

She continued, “I mean they both look like zombies on camera obviously since Jenelle hospital shops for nerve pills. Seen it with my own eyes while I was working at NHRMC! She’s pathetic. My brother deserves better and i’ll take names and numbers for volunteers.”

Jenelle exclusively told Radar of the drug allegations against her, “We do not speak to her so I don’t know where she got this information. We haven’t spoken to her in months so if I did she wouldn’t have any idea.”

David added, “I don’t talk to my sister because she always either begs me to invite her over while we are filming because she ‘wants to be on T.V. so bad’ or to help her with money.”

He then said that even if she did apologize, he wouldn’t forgive her because she has always been and will continue to be a “backstabber.”

