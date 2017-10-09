Jedediah Who! ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Already Smitten With Meghan McCain

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jedediah Bila‘s The View co-hosts have quickly moved on from her now that she’s gone, but her replacement Meghan McCain has already won their hearts after just one day on the job!

“Meghan was nice and has been a guest many times, so she knew the drill,” a set insider told Radar of the former Fox News star, who debuted on the ABC talk show this morning.

“There was no drama backstage or in the makeup room,” said the source of McCain, 32. “The other ladies all seem to love her — for now!”

As Radar reported, Bila, 38, shocked viewers when she abruptly quit The View, though sources claimed she was actually ousted for clashing with her co-hosts.

“She found out [she was fired] on Saturday morning,” an insider had claimed to Radar on Sept. 18. “She just signed her contract for the entire season, so she will have to be bought out.”

Bila’s departure left room for producers to bring in their top choice, McCain.

“Network execs really wanted her,” a source previously noted. “She was going to be their ‘new’ Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] because of her Republican stance, but with a much younger reach and more open stance on social issues.”

