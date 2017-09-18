Jedediah Bila Just Tweeted The Hillary Clinton Interview ‘That Got Her Fired’

Former The View co-host Jedediah Bila just tweeted a clip of an interview she held with Hillary Clinton, in which she asked a controversial question that allegedly led to her dismissal, RadarOnline.com can report.

“This is the question that got her fired,” a source told Radar.

In the clip, the conservative TV host asked Hillary Clinton about her race against now-President Donald Trump. She questioned the politician on her views regarding Islamic extremism and the rise of Obama Care – a point that many Trump supporters greatly disagree with.

She then claimed her own family was filled with avid Trump supporters and that she herself was bothered by Clinton’s tell-all book, What Happened!

While the co-host, 38, has always been known for her traditionalist beliefs, The View is by nature, a liberal talk show, and her comments rubbed many people the wrong way.

“Jed says she was hired to be a conservative voice on the panel, but whenever she speaks up, the execs go crazy,” a friend explained. “It’s a liberal show, and the conservative always needs to back down if she wants to keep her job!”

While ABC reps denied the rumors that Bila’s co-hosts had anything to do with her firing, a source claimed outspoken TV legend Whoopi Goldberg “hates” her for her controversial political opinions.

This Monday, she announced on air that it would be her last day on The View, just moments before leaking the interview that ended her career.

