Jedediah Bila Announces She’s Quitting ‘The View’ On Air!

Jedediah Bila has officially quit The View after just one year as a co-host, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 38-year-old TV personality and author announced her resignation on air this Monday, September 18.

“This will be my last day on The View,” she said to the surprise of her audience.

“I wanna [sic] thank these ladies,” she said of her four co-hosts, “because I’m a little eccentric and you put up with me.”



Of her experience on the popular talk show, Bila said: “This has been just an amazing journey.”

“I wanna [sic] thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets,” she joked.

She also announced she is currently writing a book with Harper Collins. “I don’t have a title yet,” she explained, but “it’s an amazing concept that I think is really going to shake up the world, especially the millennial generation.”

Bila claimed she has been working insanely hard on finishing her book, which will be coming out next year, as well as on other projects she will reveal to fans very soon.

“Stay tuned,” she concluded, “there’s some good stuff on the way.”

As Radar previously reported, Bila’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to quit The View at one point recently, but decided it was not the right move just yet.

“You are my inspiration,” Bila told the TV icon during her emotional on-air speech.

