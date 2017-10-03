In Denial! ‘Southern Charm’s JD Sued For Over $16K In Rent For Failed Biz

JD Madison is being sued for The Gentry Bar’s back rent, but he wants to move his failed restaurant to a bigger home! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Southern Charm star allegedly owes over $163,000 to his landlord — but he still has plans to grow his business.

Madison, 43, was hit with the bombshell lawsuit on Sept. 25 after he failed to pay rent for the fifth consecutive month, according to Charleston, S.C. court documents obtained by Radar. His landlord, 276 King Street, claimed that he owes $163, 233.49, and they’ve made numerous attempts to work with the Southern Charm star.

Madison’s eviction proceedings began in June, and there was a magistrate court hearing in August for the matter.

“At that hearing Madison represented to the court that he had the past due rent available for payment, but he did not tender any of the rent and instead moved to dismiss the Landlord’s case,” the papers read, later adding that Madison was unsuccessful in his attempts and the case moved forward later that month.

“Immediately prior to the start of the eviction hearing on August 18, 2017, Madison, contrary to his statements to the court at the prior hearing, informed the Landlord that he did not have the funds to pay the past due rent; however, Madison represented that he had located an ‘investor’ who would loan him money, and he asked the Landlord for some additional time and a concession on the amount of past due rent owed,” the papers continued.

His landlord agreed to work with him, and they made an agreement for Madison to pay $144,844.52 by Aug. 25. But, the reality star allegedly did not uphold his end of their deal and the landlord told him to pack his things and leave.

Madison refused to leave, and claimed that his investor would be ready to give him the money he owed just a week later. The landlord agreed to give him time and “also negotiated with Madison regarding revising the terms of the Lease to reduce the amount of the Madison leasehold to jus the first floor of the building, providing Madison with the option to extend the term of the Lease, and allowing Madison the option to expand his business into additional space on the first floor of the building.”

A copy of the new lease was sent to him on Sept. 7, but Madison never responded to the landlord — and he allegedly refused to pay his rent for the month as well. He “claimed delays associated with the potential weather conditions in the Charleston area associated with Hurricane Irma,” but he still failed to cough up the cash after the storm passed.

Now, he claims that he decided to move on from his current location to expand his business. He declined to mention the money owes.

Property issues arose & we had to make a difficult long term decision. Our best advisors agreed it was time to move G Bar to a bigger home!! — John David Madison (@JDMadisonSC) September 23, 2017

Radar reported that his friendsKathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were caught cozying up together at The Gentry in the midst of their bitter custody war earlier this year.

