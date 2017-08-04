Jazz Jennings Fires Back At Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick For Transgender Bullying

Derick Dillard attacked fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings for being transgender. Now, the 16-year-old I Am Jazz star is fighting back!

The reality feud started when Dillard, 28, slammed Jennings in a promotional tweet for the TLC series.

“What an oxymoron,” he tweeted. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

PHOTOS: Michelle & Jim Bob Celebrate Anniversary In Hawaii As Kids Face Trans Bashing Scandal

The former 19 Kids & Counting star received backlash for the tweet.

When one follower responded, “It is necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?” he wrote, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated.”

Jennings didn’t stay silent for long, as she tweeted, “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.”

PHOTOS: Duggar Murder Shocker: Inside Jill & Derick Dillard’s Terror Over Slaughtered Friend

TLC also released a statement regarding the comments made by Jill Duggar’s husband.

“It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the tweet read.

I Am Jazz follows the life of Jennings, who transitioned from a male to a female, and her family. She was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old. She has been consulting with doctors regarding gender reassignment surgery on the current season.

PHOTOS: Secret Heartbreak! Inside Anna Duggar’s ‘Major’ Family Tragedy & Traumas

The Duggar family has been outspoken of the anti-transgender beliefs. Dillard’s mother-in-law Michelle Duggar encouraged Arkansas residents to vote against an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect transgender rights in 2014.

Whose side are you on? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.