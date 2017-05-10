Javi Marroquin Admits He & Son ‘Are Better Off’ Without Kailyn After Photo Scandal

Javi Marroquin is concerned for his son after his pregnant ex-wife Kailyn Lowry was busted in bed with a man who isn’t her baby daddy. The Teen Mom 2 dad continued to rip Lowry for the steamy snap.

Lowry, who is currently seven months pregnant, posted a photo on Snapchat of her in bed with a shirtless man while in Los Angeles for the MTV movie awards.

A source confirmed to Radar that the man is her friend DJ, not baby daddy Chris Lopez.

After Marroquin exclusively told Radar that he feels “sad” for their son Lincoln, 3, and Lowry’s son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, he wrote a heartfelt message to his son.

“Usually during bedtime I get in my feelings,” he captioned a photo of Lincoln sleeping. “There’s days I just want to say I’m sorry we couldn’t figure it out. There’s days I know you and me are better off. There’s days I give you my all. There’s days I realize I’ll never abandon you. There’s days I wish you never have to feel daddy’s pain.”

He ended the message with, “There’s days I hope I can hide the unimportant things. Then there’s days I realize you’ll be the man I could never be. I’ll make sure I pick up all the pieces you’re missing.”

But Marroquin, 24, isn’t Lowry’s only ex who slammed her actions, as Lopez tweeted when the photo surfaced, “I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame s**t they do.”

A source close to Lowry, 25, insisted they are just friends.

“They were just hanging out,” the insider told Radar. “She was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done.”

