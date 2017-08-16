Javi Marroquin Admits If He Split From Girlfriend After Flirting With Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 fans have been rallying for Javi Marroquin and his co-star Briana DeJesus to date despite his relationship with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. After Marroquin was busted flirting with DeJesus over Twitter, he exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if he is still with his girlfriend.

The flirting kicked off when Marroquin, 24, tweeted about decorating his home, “Gonna be terrible, but whatever #ineedagirl.”

When a fan tweeted back, “Well you know @_BrianaDejesus is probably available,” Marroquin responded, “I’ll be seeing her soon.” DeJesus then replied with six kissing emojis.

Twitter followers even came up with the couple nickname “Javi-ana.”

The flirting comes after Marroquin posted cryptic messages that hint he split from Comeau.

“These days it’s hard to meet women, feels like my love life is finished,” he retweeted.

When Radar asked Marroquin he’s still with Lauren, he responded, “yeah.” But he then added, “Everything being so public is hard for her.”

Comeau did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Radar broke the news of his new relationship on July 5. He revealed that they met at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“This one feels right,” he told Radar at the time. “We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.”

Marroquin was previously married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. They share 3-year-old son Lincoln.

As for DeJesus, she welcomed her second daughter Stella in July with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. She is also mother to Nova with ex Devoin Austin.

