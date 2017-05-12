Shocking Twist! Javi Marroquin IS The Father Of Kailyn Lowry’s Third Child

Javi Marroquin, you ARE the father! Only days after Kailyn Lowry confirmed that longtime friend Chris Lopez is the biological father of her third child, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the legal responsibility currently falls on the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband!

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” New York Attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, exclusively told Radar.

Marroquin, 24, told Radar in December 2016 that their divorce has been finalized. Lowry is currently seven months pregnant with her third child.

For Marroquin to not be recognized as the father of the child, he must file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics.

In addition, Lopez must file a valid acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent,” Statute 8-305 reads.

Marroquin, who shares son Lincoln, 3, with Lowry, confirmed to Radar that he has not filed a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics at this time.

Although Marroquin has maintained a relationship with Lowry’s son Isaac, 7, from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera even after their divorce, he exclusively told Radar earlier this month that he “won’t have a relationship with new baby.”

But it looks like Marroquin may be forced to have a relationship, as Lowry, 25, revealed on her blog that Lopez might not be involved in the child’s life when she gives birth.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

The pregnancy came as a betrayal for Marroquin, as Lowry refusing to have more children contributed to their divorce. The MTV couple was married from 2012 to 2016.

