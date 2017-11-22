Jason Beghe Under Treatment For Severe ‘Anger Issues’

Jason Beghe was just investigated – and is now receiving treatment – for his anger issues!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, NBC received various complaints about the Chicago P.D. star’s violent behavior on set. According to Variety, individuals claimed the actor often attacked them with offensive comments and displayed volatile conduct.

“People felt disrespected, he yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse and when it was set off it was unpleasant for everyone around him,” said a source of Beghe, 57.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Gets Icy Treatment From Kanye West After Skipping His Coachella Performance

The problem was then reported to NBC’s HR department.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” said reps for NBC, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment in a statement to Variety. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

The actor has now been assigned a coach to help him deal with his anger, and remains in treatment.

PHOTOS: The Fight To Save Lamar: Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian At War Over Odom’s Treatment — Inside Their Bitter Battle

A source told the publication that “The environment has improved drastically,” since the coaching began and no one has reported a problem with Beghe in the past six months.

While Beghe’s anger issues allegedly played a part in in Sophia Bush’s decision to leave the show, he himself has apologized for his actions and promised to continue treatment until his issues as solved.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Are you surprised to hear by Jason Beghe’s anger issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.