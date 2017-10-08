Dana White Blasts Jason Aldean For Singing On ‘SNL’ After Massacre

Jason Aldean, the country star who was on stage at the Las Vegas music festival when sick shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire, ultimately killing 58 people, made an emotional return to performing on Saturday Night Live.

Last night, Aldean, 40, opened SNL in a surprise appearance, singing the late Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down” in a strong message against the murderer. The singer had canceled his concert tour after the massacre, saying it was the right thing to do to mourn the victims.

PHOTOS: Ronda Rousey Gets Butt Naked On The Beach — See The Photos!

But a website is reporting that UFC President Dana White is in a fighting mood towards Alden and his team—saying he had asked Aldean through his people to sing the national anthem at UFC216 in Vegas in front of shooting survivors and first responders (taking place around the same time as SNL).

However, the UFC titan, 48, contended that Aldean’s folks said no, saying he was too traumatized from the massacre and might never perform live again.

PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Outside Florida Nightclub Leaves 2 Dead, At Least 16 Wounded

White claimed that he told Aldean’s camp it would mean a lot to the UFC216 shooting survivors and those who helped them but the answer was still no. So he was furious when he discovered Aldean flew to New York and sang on SNL at the same time as White’s event. “His image was more important than coming back to Vegas and playing for the people who are his fans and who got shot watching him play,” White charged.

PHOTOS: Deadliest School Shootings In U.S. History

“F*** you Jason Aldean. Stay out of Vegas,” White said ACCORDING TO THE REPORT. White claimed even though country music fans had been attacked by Paddock, every other country act he contacted also turned him down for UFC216.

PHOTOS: Brutal Mass Murders: Inside America’s Deadliest Shootings

“Those are people who buy your albums and none of you country music people could sing the anthem in front of survivors and first responders?” White sighed.

However, White said one artist stepped up for him, rapper Everlast, who performed at the UFC event.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.