Jason Aldean Returns To Vegas One Week After Massacre: ‘We Will Never Forget’

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr have returned to Las Vegas, one week after the horrific mass shooting that shocked the nation.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget,” Kerr wrote on Instagram under a photo of her and Aldean facing the Mandalay Bay hotel.

As Radar readers know, killer Stephen Paddock opened fire during the country star’s on-stage performance. Once the gunshots began, Aldean threw his guitar on the floor and ran off stage with his band. He later shared his condolences to his fans.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” wrote the singer at the time. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Since then, the country superstar, 40, has cancelled much of his tour and decided to instead spend time with victims of the shooting who are still recovering at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

While UFC President Dana White bashed Aldean for refusing to sing the national anthem in Las Vegas – and instead singing a Tom Petty song on SNL – the performer took the high road and returned to the scene of the crime to help the injured victims with his pregnant wife.

