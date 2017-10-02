50 Killed, 200 Wounded At Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas Concert Shooting!

At least 50 people were killed and 200 wounded his Sunday at Jason Aldean‘s Las Vegas concert! A gunman opened fire during the late night show and caused what is now being known as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A video from fans show the country singer performing, just as the chilling sound of bullets being fired sends him running off stage.

According to NBC news, the gunman shot into the crowd for up to two hours. As he posed to reload the bullets, terrified victims ran to safety. Some even got trapped in the venue while authorities searched for the shooter.

Cops found the attacked, Stephen Paddock, 64, in his 32nd-foor room, and killed him. They are also investigating his alleged roommate, Marylou Danly, 62, and searching his house in Mesquite, Nevada.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, police believe the incident to be a “solo act” from a “lone wolf attacker.” He has not been linked to any terrorist groups and his motives for the mass killing are unknown.

Aldean and his wife took to Instagram to share their condolences to the victims as well as to assure fans that they were safe.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” wrote the singer. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone,” added his wife.

President Donald Trump too, voiced his sympathy on Twitter.

Other eyewitnesses voiced their experiences in the terrible incident.

“I was crouched down behind a cop car. There was blood on people and you could see a couple of people in the streets that looked like they had been shot,” said country star Jake Owen who ran for cover as soon as the shooting began.

“It just kept coming. It was relentless,” said onlooker Robyn Webb.

“It was was a horror show. People were standing around, then they hit the floor,” Ivetta Saldana said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

