Janet Jackson Was ‘Verbally Abused’ By Husband, Felt Like ‘Prisoner’ – Brother Claims

Pop star Janet Jackson‘s brother has claimed that his sister felt like “a prisoner in her own home” during her marriage to billionaire Wissam Al Mana, RadadarOnline.com has learned. Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson said that Janet, 51, admitted to having suffered “verbal abuse” coming from her estranged hubby.

“Enough is enough,” Steven, 55, said to PEOPLE, as he opened up about his sister’s troubled marriage. “There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.”

He continued, saying, “It was quite an abusive situation” inside the home.

PHOTOS:Pregnant At 50! Janet Jackson Debuts Her Baby Bump

While the two were married for almost five years, “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home.”

The two married in 2012 and welcomed son Eissa Al Mana in January. Janet filed for divorce earlier this year, shortly after the birth of their child.

“No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through,” added Steven.

PHOTOS: I’m Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter! Meet The Woman Behind The Massive Cover-Up

The businessman’s legal team shared a statement saying that their client would not be dignifying Janet’s “particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response,” as he their breakup is still “a cause of great sadness” to him and the privacy of his son is now his main focus.

Wissam, 42, previously voiced his devastation over the divorce, saying he still felt a deep love for Janet and they would be “together in the Great Forever.” A source close to the singer, however, claimed that she felt more content than ever after deciding to call it quits.

“It was very empowering for her to get rid of him and rid herself of the negative energy that she had during their last days together,” said a source. She is now working on her health and fighting for full custody of her baby boy.

PHOTOS: Inside Janet Jackson & James DeBarge’s Secret Love Child Scandal In 15 Clicks

Steven concluded saying that he even asked Janet to move in with him after he heard news of their rocky relationship.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell.’ She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.'” He confessed that while he wanted to protect their parents and family from the horrible truth, they now know everything, “everyone in the family knows.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.