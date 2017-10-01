Jana Duggar’s ‘Boyfriend’ Denies They Are Courting

At 27, Jana Duggar has long puzzled fans of her family’s TLC show Counting On by remaining single. While her other marriageable age sisters have walked down the aisle and are having kids, Jana remains the holdout.

This week, she was linked to two different guys—first to family friend Caleb Williams, and then to Jacob Wilson.

Fans went wild with speculation that Jana was finally going to be courting one of them.

But as The Stir noted, Caleb brushed off the rumors earlier this week, and then Jacob insisted he and Jana are NOT doing the side hug!

Jacob even used all caps on his Facebook post to emphasize, “I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP.

Jacob continued about Jana, “Lol we’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! we just happen to be in the same picture so of course the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I’m here to clear the water … it ain’t true! moral of the story? Don’t believe what you see online.”

Meanwhile, Jana’s younger sisters Jill, 26, and Jessa, 24, are married with two children each and sister Joy-Anna, 19, allegedly had a shotgun wedding, as her surprise pregnancy news leaked out not long after her wedding. Jinger Duggar, 23, and soccer player Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot last year.

As Radar reported, it was thought Jana was romancing family friend Jonathan Hartono this past spring.

Her father Jim Bob was caught on camera bowling with Jonathan in a one-on-one date, leading fans to assume the Christian patriarch was scoping out his eldest daughter’s suitor in typical Duggar fashion.

Jana allegedly met Jonathan and his sister Jennifer during a 2010 mission trip to southeast Asia.

But there is no fresh sign—yet—that Hartono is still in the running to be Jana’s suitor.

Jana revealed in a Counting On episode that some day, her prince will come!

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one,” she claimed.

