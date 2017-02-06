Jamie Lynn Spears’ Mom Begs Friends For ‘Prayers’ After Maddie’s Tragic Accident

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ mother has broken her silence after her granddaughter Maddie Briann Aldridge‘s ATV accident over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Y’all are amazing and very appreciated. Love you all so very much,” Lynne Spears, 61, wrote on her personal Facebook page today. “Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming.”

She posted a meme with the quote “Sometimes, all it takes is just one prayer to change everything.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter was allegedly submerged in water for several minutes after an off-road vehicle flipped over. The country singer, 25, was apparently not with her daughter during the tragic crash.

According to latest reports, Maddie is in critical but stable condition in a New Orleans hospital.

Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie, 64, asked fans to “pray for our baby Maddie,” according to ET.

Maddie’s superstar aunt, Britney Spears, 35, has not yet commented on the terrifying incident.

Former teen mom Jamie Lynn co-parents with troubled baby daddy Casey Aldridge, 28, who lives in Mississippi with his wife, April, and 2-year-old daughter Skylar. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving in May.

