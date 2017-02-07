Jamie Lynn Spears’ Heartbroken Husband Breaks Silence On Maddie’s Near-Fatal Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband is speaking out for the first time since his stepdaughter was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident. Jamie Watson broke his silence on the incident exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Maddie Aldridge was hospitalized on Sunday, February 5 when she lost control of her ATV while trying to avoid running over a drainage ditch. The ATV was submerged under water, as her mother and stepfather failed to rescue her before authorities arrived.

When asked by Radar regarding the 8-year-old’s condition, Watson deferred to his father-in-law by responding, “You have to call Mr. Jamie if you want to know anything.”

Fortunately, it seems Maddie will recover from the incident.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the sheriff’s office told People. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

Doctors removed the ventilator and she is awake and talking.

“Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the statement continued.

The family has asked for prayers before the miracle, as grandfather Jamie Spears told Entertainment Tonight, “All I can say is pray for our Maddie.”

Famous aunt Britney Spears tweeted, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

