Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 8, Seriously Injured In ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ worst nightmare has become a terrifying reality.

According to reports, Britney Spears‘ sister, 25, learned her daughter had been involved in an off-road vehicle accident while the pair was separated over the weekend.

Maddie Briann Aldridge, 8, was allegedly submerged in water for several minutes before being airlifted to a local hospital.

Jamie Lynn’s rep responded to the shocking news with a statement thanking fans for “prayers and support.”

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect,” the publicist responded. “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie, told Entertainment Tonight.

The country singer co-parents with her troubled baby daddy, Casey Aldridge, who lives in Mississippi with his wife April and 2-year-old daughter, Skylar. (Jamie Lynn and her husband of almost three years, Jamie Watson, are based in Nashville and her native Kentwood, Louisiana.)

As Radar exclusively reported, Aldridge, 28, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving in May 2016 in Amite County, Mississippi. He pled guilty, and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The former teen mom and her onetime fiancé split for good in 2010 after a volatile relationship.

