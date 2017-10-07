I’m Done! James Woods Retires From Acting Over Politics

James Woods says that he is retiring from acting for good.

And the 70-year-old Oscar nominated star believes that his conservative political views means that nobody wants to hire him.

The actor intends to sell one of his four Rhode Island homes and wants to relax more in the coming years.

PHOTOS: Total ‘Breakdown!’ Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s Hair Turns White, Mind Goes Loopy Behind Bars — 8 Jailhouse Photos Of ‘Paranoid’ Politico

The star is know for roles in films like Casino, Once Upon A Time In America and White House Down.

The news was released in a press release from the actor’s real estate agent Allen Gammons – who is offering his Rhode Island lake house for sale.

The house on Boone Lake in Exeter, Rhode Island, is selling for $1.39million – Woods owns four homes in the state.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

Gammons also added that sadly the actor’s brother and mother recently died, and he hopes to spend more time on passions including; photography, antiquing and poker.

Woods got embroiled in a scandal after actress Amber Tamblyn last month said he had tried to pick her up when she was just 16-years-old – he denied the accusation via Twitter.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.