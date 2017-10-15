I’m So Sorry! James Corden Apologizes For Harvey Weinstein Jokes

James Corden has apologized for making sexual related jokes about shamed Harvey Weinstein.

He came under a lot of fire after he had hosted the amFAR gala in Los Angeles on Friday night and ridiculed Weinstein.

Corden made multiple jokes about alleged sexual harassment committed by the 63-year-old movie mogul who is currently in a rehab in Arizona with his career in tatters.

But his jokes fell flat after over 30 women have now come forward claiming sexual harassment at the hands of the once fabled movie producer.

PHOTOS: Not Funny! 20 Comedians Who Have Been Blasted For Off-Color Jokes

Talk show host Corden, 39, has now apologized for his jokes and said: “I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims.”

He added: “I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

One of his jokes was: Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.’

But after his performance Corden was slammed on social media and has now apologized for his performance in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: ‘ANTM,’ OMG! 13 Secrets & Scandals Of ‘America’s Next Top Model’

The audience of A-listers reacted to his jokes with a mixture of groans and applause at the time according to witnesses.

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his company and banned by the Oscars board of directors since the scandal erupted over a week ago.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.