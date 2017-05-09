James Comey Exaggerated In Testimony On Huma Abedin’s Forwarded Emails

FBI Director James Comey‘s bombshell testimony that Huma Abedin forwarded thousands of emails to then-husband Anthony Weiner was inaccurate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, FBI officials privately acknowledged that Comey “misstated” revelations about the case, but is still scrambling for a damage-control plan to announce publicly.

As previously reported, during Comey’s testimony, the FBI Director stated that Abedin — a top Hillary Clinton aide — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton emails to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.”

Comey testified that Abedin had done so in order to print the messages out for Clinton.

Meanwhile, sources told ProPublica that Abedin had forwarded “only a handful of Clinton emails to her husband for printing,” not the “hundreds and thousands.” cited by Comey. Likewise, it does not appear to be accurate that Abedin made “a regular practice” of forwarding messages.

Other insiders close to the case claimed it was likely that most the emails came to be on Weiner’s computer as a result of backups on Abedin’s Blackberry phone.

As Radar readers know, Weiner’s laptop was searched after the shamed ex-congressman was investigated for alleged sexting with a teenager.

The FBI and Abedin declined ProPublica’s requests for comment.

