Axed James Comey Pens Farewell Letter To FBI Staff: ‘I Will Be Fine’

Axed FBI Director James Comey said his final farewell on Wednesday, insisting he won’t be dwelling on his sudden departure from the bureau.

“I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason or for no reason at all,” he said in a farewell letter to fellow staffers.

“I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

PHOTOS: Bad Cop Comey! The Fired FBI Director’s Biggest Fails

As Radar readers know, President Trump gave Comey the ax after his performance failed to live up to the demands of the job.

Last week, Comey gave heartfelt testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding why he felt compelled to re-open the Hillary Clinton investigation into her email scandal just days before the election — which many Democrats viewed as the final blow to the Clinton campaign.

“[Clinton aide] Huma Abedin has made ‘a regular practice’ of forwarding hundreds of thousands of Clinton messages’ to her husband, some of which contain classified information,” Comey claimed at the time.

PHOTOS: Defiant Huma Refuses To Address New Email Probe

But on Monday, there were new reports that Comey had exaggerated those claims, and that much of what Comey had reported was inaccurate, according to the site ProPublica.

Only one other FBI Director has ever been fired in US history — FBI Director Williams S. Sessions under President Bill Clinton.

Comey was appointed by President Obama in 2013.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.