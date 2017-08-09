Scandal! Christian Blogger Audrey Roloff Posts Pregnant Nude Selfie

Jeremy Roloff‘s wife Audrey can’t keep her clothes on!
The soon-to-be mom, 26, posted a video of her baby kicking her stomach on her Instagram story — and the footage was shocking.
Jeremy and Audrey announced their pregnancy in February on the heels of his twin brother Zach’s big reveal.
They have since learned that they’re having a little girl, and Audrey is just weeks away from her due date.
30 weeks!!! Baby girl is healthy and non-stop moving this bumpin belly. I still can't get over how miraculous pregnancy is. I'm so humbled and honored that the Lord would entrust me with this baby to grow, nurturer, instruct, and love. Jeremy and I are getting more and more excited to meet her, but also feeling less and less prepared 😅 We are 10 weeks from my due date (August 31st) and we still don't have anything for baby yet… not to mention our house is currently a construction zone… so we are living with my parents (pictured – also currently a minor construction zone). No shortage of excitement and chaos over here;) #journeyofjerandauj #alwaysmore
The Little People, Big World star isn’t a stranger to baring it all, as she posted a seemingly nude photo last year.
She then told fans that she recites her vows during sex, and encouraged them to do the same.
She also gave kinky advice to her blog followers, saying: “Just for fun, have your hubby snap some photos of you in your new lingerie, or take a few photos cuddling in bed!”
