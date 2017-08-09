SHOCKING VIDEO

Scandal! Christian Blogger Audrey Roloff Posts Pregnant Nude Selfie

The 'Little People, Big World' star is ready to pop!

By
Posted on

Jeremy Roloff‘s wife Audrey can’t keep her clothes on!

The soon-to-be mom, 26, posted a video of her baby kicking her stomach on her Instagram story — and the footage was shocking.

PHOTOS:Cheating Scandal? Matt Roloff Admitted He Didn’t Make Commitment A Priority

Jeremy and Audrey announced their pregnancy in February on the heels of his twin brother Zach’s big reveal.

PHOTOS: Brain Surgery, Car Wrecks & Painkillers: Inside ‘Little People, Big World’s Scary Medical Crises

They have since learned that they’re having a little girl, and Audrey is just weeks away from her due date.

The Little People, Big World star isn’t a stranger to baring it all, as she posted a seemingly nude photo last year.

She then told fans that she recites her vows during sex, and encouraged them to do the same.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

She also gave kinky advice to her blog followers, saying: “Just for fun, have your hubby snap some photos of you in your new lingerie, or take a few photos cuddling in bed!”

Stay with RadarOnline.com for more on the raunchy reality star.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments