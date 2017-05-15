‘Damaging’ & ‘Condescending:’ ‘Little People’ Rebel Jacob Roloff Slams Family Again

Little People, Big World’s rebel son Jacob Roloff is back to slamming his famous family’s strict religious beliefs.

Amy and Matt Roloff’s 20-year-old son, who broke away from his ultra-conservative clan’s lifestyle and TLC reality show when he turned 18, took to his new blog to call Christians egotistical and selfish.

“Christians as I have experienced them have assumed a real and damaging sense of superiority over all other belief systems,” he wrote in his new blog. “They believe that their Mystic, Jesus of Nazareth, was the Supremely Gifted Mystic and that their book, The Bible, is Supreme in Knowledge and Law. It is fine and even necessary for a person to hold tight in their belief and sort of, in a way, feel privately supreme and content, but the supremacy in the minds of Christians today has outwardly pitted them against the world and their neighbors.”

“They have privately for so long deemed non-Christians as ‘needing help’ and diseased of the mind and spirit, condescendingly offering an empty platitude of the nature of ‘I’ll pray for you,’ he vented. “They don’t pray for you though, they pray for themselves, their spiritual security, and out of pity that you aren’t as fortunate as they to be ‘in the know.’”

For the above reasons, he concluded that he could not call himself a Christian.

As RadarOnline.com has extensively reported, Jacob’s brother Jeremy, 27, and pregnant sister-in-law Audrey Roloff, 25, consider themselves to be Christian bloggers, and have condemned homosexuality, gender fluidity and pre-marital sex.

While Jacob’s divorced parents are less vocal about their religion, Amy, 52, once discussed her conservative beliefs in the family’s 2007 book Little People, Big Values.

Despite his constant criticism of his family’s lifestyle and TV show, Jacob appears to be on good terms with his parents.

In a new vlog post, the retired reality star and his girlfriend Izzy thanked Amy for making them homemade granola for their recent road trip.

“Shout out to Amy!” Izzy said in the video.

