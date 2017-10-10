Bad Girl Ivanka! Trump Confesses To Breaking Strict Mom Ivana’s Rules

Ivanka Trump is finally coming clean on her wild teenage years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The president’s daughter contributed to her mom Ivana’s memoir, Raising Trump, and confessed that she went against her 68-year-old mother’s strict ways for years.

“I know my mother thinks I never broke the rules or did anything she wouldn’t approve of, but there were many times during my teenage years when I pushed the envelope and would test the boundaries,” Ivanka, 35, admitted. “My parents were strict, but there was still room to rebel like any other teenager.”

“I am shocked!” Ivana responded to her only daughter. “I want to know exactly what she…actually, I don’t. She slipped some things by me? Fine. But whatever she did, it wasn’t so bad that she was arrested, or that we had to bail her out of jail, or something awful was posted on the Internet that can’t be unseen.”

Ivana also detailed how she had no problem spanking her toddlers for misbehaving, and moved on to giving them busy schedules as children to prevent them from rebelling. As teenagers, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric had “an early curfew of ten p.m.”

“Ivanka made a case for pushing it to midnight, saying all her friends got to stay out late and that being the first to leave was hurting her social life,” Ivana wrote. “That didn’t move me one inch. The real trouble started after ten o’clock and I made sure my kids were home safe by then. And if they stayed out past curfew, they knew what it meant: grounded for life!”

Ivana’s book release comes just weeks after her third ex-husband Riccardo Mazzucchelli’s death in September.

