Is ‘Teen Mom’ Fake? The Stars Spill On ‘Scripted’ Show Rumors

Is Teen Mom fake?

That’s what fans of the hit MTV reality show might be wondering as a new report from the In Touch Weekly website has raised questions about allegations of scripted scenes.

According to the article, the producers of Teen Mom and all its spinoffs, including OG, “have been accused of editing scenes to fit…specific storylines” regarding such stars as Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska, all now 25.

While In Touch concludes that the Teen Mom shows are “not really” scripted, the web site noted that “MTV has apparently fudged the truth more than once.”

And the reality moms have fought back. In April 2016, Messer tweeted to fans that she had issues with an episode of Season 7A, in which she and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert talked about the end of their marriage.

Messer tweeted that cameras showed her telling Calvert they shouldn’t have given up on their union and he appeared to just go quiet. But Messer claimed MTV cut out his response.

On Twitter, Messer complained “I’m 99.9% sure those feelings were mutual. I could go into detail, but wont. Oh, how I love this fake a#% TV show #SoOverIt.”

As Radar readers know, Messer hasn’t hidden her outrage about Teen Mom editing.

Messer has asserted that MTV edited her storyline for ratings. She took to Twitter to moan, “It makes me feel like my life story isn’t enough.”

Lowry has also cried foul, saying the network zeroed in on her trouble with ex Jo Rivera instead of her success at school.

Reality mom Lowry Tweeted, “Yet another episode where none of my accomplishments are shown. Hard work in school, deans list, etc. I want to motivate other young moms to stay in or finish school. Not be asked to talk about Jo drama.”

According to Lowry, the network also rearranged the sequence of her scenes.

In addition, Houska has weighed in about tricky editing. Viewers saw Houska appearing concerned on Teen Mom 2 about her daughter, Aubree (by Adam Lind), getting jealous of her little brother by husband Cole DeBoer.

On camera, Houska said Aubree’s attitude took away from DeBoer’s experience as a dad but she claimed “that was taken out of context from a different [conversation].”

