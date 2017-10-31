Married Couple Dies In Brutal Crash 2 Weeks After Surviving Vegas Shooting

Lorraine Carver and Dennis Carver lost their lives in a deadly car crash, just two weeks after surviving the brutal Las Vegas shooting. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the happily married couple were two of the few who were able to escape the bullets fired by mass murderer Stephen Paddock on October 1.

Dennis tackled his wife and shielded her form the bullets with his own body. After fleeing the scene unharmed, the duo traveled back to their home in Riverside, California.

On October 16, they were driving around town when they accidentally crashed into the entrance of their gated community. The force of the crash sent the car flying into the road, striking a cinder block column and rupturing the gas tank. According to ABC News, the vehicle burst into flames and instantly killed the two passengers.

Their sixteen-year-old daughter heard the crash and ran to their aid, only to find the car engulfed in flames. The pair left behind another daughter: Brooke, 20. The two shared their heartbreak over their parents’ sudden death, saying they were the most supportive and loving humans, and adding that the two weeks they spent together after the shooting were some of the happiest in their lives.

“After the shooting, they heard from all of the people they cared about most,” Brooke told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They were so happy. The last two weeks of their lives were really just spent living in the moment.” She added: “I swear they were more in love those two weeks than the last 20 years.”

She explained that two days after the massacre, Dennis sent Lorraine a bouquet of roses just to give her a reason to smile.

After the deaths of Lorraine and Dennis, daughter Brooke wrote on Facebook: “On Monday night, me and my sister’s lives changed forever. Our beautiful, amazing, and strong parents were in a tragic and fatal car crash just down the street from my house. Our parents couldn’t have done more for us, they truly did make sure we had anything and everything we could ever want, including love which will last a lifetime.”

