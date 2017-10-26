Body Of Teacher Found After Husband Admits To Murder In Chilling Suicide Note

The body of missing Michigan schoolteacher, Theresa Lockhart, was finally found this Tuesday, after her dead husband pointed out its location in his suicide note.

As RadarOnline.com has learned from PEOPLE reports, the woman was reported missing this past May and searched for by investigators for over 100 days.

Coworkers became suspicious after she failed to show up to work for two consecutive days without notice.

The disappearance had not be solved until Theresa’s husband, Christopher Lockhart, 47, came forward in his suicide note, where he admitted to having killed her and buried her body.

PHOTOS: ‘There Isn’t A Day … I Don’t Think Of Him’: 6 Photos Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards’ Murdered Fiancé

Christopher was wearing an electronic tag at the time of his suicide. He was set to show up in court this Tuesday to settle a previous DUI arrest. Police said they showed up at his home after seeing – via his tag – that he had not moved for various hours. They found him dead, with a shocking suicide note by his side.

In the note, the now-deceased killer admitted to having murdered his wife on May 18 after a heated argument. He buried her body the next day, about 50 miles away from their home. He also drew out a map of where her body was located.

Police Chief Nicholas Armold said that Christopher “expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness” in his suicide note. He “indicated that he just ‘snapped,’” after arguing with his wife and ended up killing her.

Christopher was named a person of interest in the case, after he failed to cooperate or provide information on Theresa’s disappearance.

Said Senior Deputy Chief John Blue to PEOPLE after the incident, “He hasn’t cooperated pretty much from the beginning — very little, if any.”

PHOTOS: Sick Shooter Exposed: Las Vegas Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Private Family Photos

Theresa’s sister Joan Mullowney, agreed, telling The Huffington Post she had contacted him for answers and “He wasn’t very forthcoming with information. To be truthful, he seemed rather lackadaisical in his attitude… definitely not the attitude of a loving husband whose wife is missing.”

Jen Zimmerman, a longtime friend of the deceased teacher said that Theresa Lockhart and Christopher Lockhart – who met on a dating app in 2006 and married in 2007 – were “hitting a really rough patch,” and had been struggling to save their marriage in recent months.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.