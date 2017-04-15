Hunter Biden’s Wife Kathleen Cries In Court As Their Divorce Is Finalized

Hunter Biden‘s wife Kathleen Biden sobbed in court as her divorce to Joe Biden‘s son was reportedly finalized on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, Hunter, who has been dating his dead brother’s widow, did not show up for the legal proceeding.

Kathleen, 48, cried as she detailed the collapse of her marriage to a judge.

As Radar has reported, the couple’s divorce papers revealed that Hunter, the son of former Vice President Joe, was accused of accused of spending more than $120,000 on hookers, drugs, and a dark secret life.

Hunter, 47, is reportedly living with his dead brother Beau’s widow Hallie, after splitting from Kathleen in 2015. The two had been separated since then, but Kathleen’s lurid claims about Hunter hit the headlines earlier this year after she finally filed divorce papers on February 23.

Hunter, 47, didn’t show up at the hearing at D.C. superior court on Friday. As Radar has reported, a judge previously denied his and Kathleen’s request to seal documents in the divorce case. \

Kathleen wept as she said in court that she and her husband of two decades had lived separately for the past six months and there was no reasonable prospect of reconciliation, the Daily Mail reported. Hunter’s ex became so emotional that Judge Craig Iscoe briefly paused the proceedings to pass her a box of Kleenex on Friday.

Iscoe signed the divorce decree, saying, “‘I appreciate the emotion that is often present in matters such as this.”

Neither side contested the divorce and they reached a private settlement agreement, according to reports. The couple has two adult children and a Maisy, 15.

Meanwhile, Hunter and Hallie, 43, whose late husband Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, have been in a romance for the past few months.

Although ex-VP Joe and his wife Jill have given the pair their blessing, Hunter and Hallie have yet to be photographed together and appear to be dodging photographers.

