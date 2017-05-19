Huma Abedin Finally Files For Divorce Against Anthony Weiner

After years of putting up with his sexting scandals, Huma Abedin has finally filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the New York Post, Hillary Clinton’s right-hand woman filed papers anonymously in Manhattan Supreme Court today. The case is reportedly uncontested, meaning she is not anticipating a custody battle or fight over assets.

The bombshell news comes just hours after the disgraced politician, 52, pled guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl in New York court, admitting he “engaged in obscene communications” and shared “explicit images” with the minor.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” he said in a letter to the judge today. “I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly.”

Abedin, 40, split from her husband last summer, but the pair reconciled in March. As recently as May 4, the parents to Jordan, 5, were living together in Manhattan.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011, when he accidently Tweeted a photo of his crotch intended for a college student to social media followers.

