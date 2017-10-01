At Peace – Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest Next To Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner has reportedly been laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe.

Reports have surfaced that an intimate ceremony took place on Saturday after he passed away this week aged 91.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Introduces Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers’ Nude Photos At A Playboy Mansion Party

It is understood his four children, former wife Crystal Harris, and some close friends and staff were all present at the funeral at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The publishing icon’s crypt is beside Marilyn Monroe‘s after he bought the spot in 1992 for $75,000, claiming it was the ideal resting place.

Hefner died of natural causes at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday night, Playboy said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Through The Years

His estimated $43million estate will be divided between his four children, the University of Southern California and a list of charities.

This figure does not include the $100 million that was received when the Playboy mansion was sold in 2016.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.