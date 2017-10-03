Hugh Hefner Died Of Cardiac Arrest, E. Coli & Blood Infection, Reports Claim

New details of Hugh Hefner‘s tragic death have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. After his family claimed the Playboy legend passed away peacefully of natural causes in his mansion, The Blast reported he died of cardiac arrest.

According to his death certificate, the mogul suffered severe respiratory problems as well as a strain of E. coli and a blood infection called Septicemia.

Due to his many ailments, Hef was “highly resistant to antibiotics.”

As Radar readers know, Hefner passed away on Wednesday, September 27 at the age of 91.

While his family and close friends had spoken out about his illnesses, they decided not to have an autopsy done for the Playboy legend, but instead let him rest in peace after having lived an “extraordinary” life.

