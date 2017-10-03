Hugh Hefner’s Death Certificate Uncovered Just Days After Private Funeral

Hugh Hefner died from a slew of health issues and cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Radar obtained the Playboy mogul’s death certificate, and can reveal that he died from a combination of a recent bout of E.coli and Septicemia and cardiac arrest. His certificate notes that his E.coli was “highly resistant to antibiotics.”

Hefner, 91, died on Sept. 27 in his famed mansion and was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe.

His friends honored him in a private service earlier this week.

Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, 31, and his four children, Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, attended his funeral this past weekend.

