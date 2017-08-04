Howard Stern’s Wack Pack On Death Watch For Jeff ‘The Drunk’ Curro

Howard Stern’s Wack Pack is on death watch again as fears grow for Jeff ‘The Drunk’ Curro’s life after he was hospitalized.

On the Wrap Up Show on Howard’s Sirius XM station Friday morning, Stern executive producer Gary Dell’Abate ended the show with a message for 50-year-old Curro, who has been a member of the troubled Wack Pack for years.

“Get well soon, Jeff, seriously,” Dell’Abate said about the Wack Pack member who has struggled with an alcohol abuse and addiction for many years.

Curro has not responded to RadarOnline.com’s multiple attempts to reach him.

Stern took a phone call from Curro on Tuesday on the show where he was slurring his words and said that he had called a taxi to take him the hospital.

Stern told Curro he was worried about his “hacking cough,” but Curro assured him that he was not going to die.

At the end of the call Stern told Curro that he hoped he was well because he has “lost a lot of Wack Packers,” lately.

On the show Wednesday, they revealed that Curro was still in the hospital having tests done.

