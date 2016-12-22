‘Vicious’ Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Houseboy Tells All!

The late Zsa Zsa Gabor’s houseboy is airing her dirty laundry now that one of his former employers has passed away.

According to Aaron Tonken, Gabor was a nasty woman who was difficult to get along with and even her husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, stayed far away.

“I was their houseboy. I did everything. I had never been treated so badly in my life,” Tonken told Page Six.

“[Anhalt] is very arrogant and doesn’t have anything, and she was vicious and mean.”

“There were always letters from every store on Rodeo Drive telling her not to come in . . . because she’d get dresses, wear them and return them constantly,” continued Tonken. “If you didn’t understand what she said, she’d scream and yell, and he always threatened to sic the dogs on me.”

Anhalt refutes Tonken’s claims, telling the publication, “He lived with us for two days. He doesn’t know any stories. We told him to go because he was looking [snooping around] and doing everything else except tending to the garden. He got himself in big trouble. The law took care of him.”

However, the former houseboy insists the stories are true and took aim at the couple’s unconventional relationship.

“They had separate lives,” claimed Tonken, who worked a year for the couple in the 1990s. “He drove a beat-up Buick station wagon and she drove a Bentley. They slept in separate beds. It was not a normal relationship.”

As Radar reported, Gabor passed away on Dec. 18 at age 99 in her Bel Air mansion.

Tonken, who was once thrown in prison for charity fraud, is the author of the 2004 tome King of Cons: Exposing the Dirty, Rotten Secrets of Washington Elite and Hollywood Celebrities.

