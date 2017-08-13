Home Alone Star John Heard Buried Next To Tragic Son Max In Secret Funeral

Home Alone star John Heard was buried next to his tragic son Max Heard who died of an overdose just six months before his father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Heard – who passed away aged 72 last month – ashes were buried in a plot next to Max, 22, who tragically died from an overdose last December.

Max was his son by his second wife, Sharon Heard, the couple were married between 1988 and 1996, they also had a daughter Annika.

The father and son are beside one another at the family plot overlooking the Ipswich River in Massachusetts at the Lady Of Hope Church.

Former wife Lana Pritchard – who was married to John for seven months in 2010 – told RadarOnline.com: “John was laid to rest next to Max which was a sweet gesture. The funeral was organized by his sister, Cordis, and only a very few family were in attendance.

“I co-operated with the family the best I could after his sudden death but we are totally in the dark about any Will and testament John may have had.

“I’m sad because I would have liked to have paid my respects as I was very close to him right up until he died although there could be a service to commemorate him by his friends in Los Angeles later this month.”

The actor was found dead by a maid inside a Palo Alto hotel on Friday after having back surgery at Stanford Medical Center a few days before.

Pritchard told RadarOnline.com that a family member had told her that the Palo Alto Coroners Office informed them that he had died from an overdose.

A spokesman from the Corners Office would not confirm this information saying that the results from his autopsy had still not been determined or released yet.

