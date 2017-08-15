Psychic Success! ‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Scores Spin-Off Show

Hollywood’s go-to medium, Tyler Henry will be speaking with the dead on TV for years to come.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 21-year-old clairvoyant, who shot to superstardom in early 2016 as the star of E!’s reality show, is in final stages of inking an “incredibly lucrative” deal for a spin-off.

According to a well-connected network source, “Tyler’s spin-off is basically going to follow up with some of his celebrity clients.”

“He has had a lot of people in the past year claiming that he is a fraud, and the network really feels like it is time to show that he has a proven track record.”

Despite the criticism, dozens of celebs who have gotten psychic readings with Henry – including Whitney’s Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown, Khloe Kardashian, Ryan Lochte, and Kris Jenner – have claimed they believe he’s the real deal.

