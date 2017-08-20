Hollywood Icon Jerry Lewis Is Dead At 91

Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis is dead, aged 91.

His longtime spokeswoman Candi Cazau told RadarOnline.com: “He passed away at 9:30 this morning at home, peacefully with family and close friends by his side after a brief illness. They are devastated.”

Cazau would not name the illness, but added, “It’s a bit of a shock” even though Lewis was 91.

PHOTOS: Celebrities React To Big Ang’s Tragic Death

The funnyman “had a heart of gold,” she recalled. “He still had things he wanted to do. We had performance dates set up for him in the future. He was always like the energizer bunny.”

Cazau told Radar, “He had a great life. He was a huge inspiration to so many people. It’s a huge loss.”

Lewis was born in Newark, New Jersey and was known as an actor , comedian, singer, film producer screenwriter and humanitarian.

PHOTOS: Tragic Farewell: Meryl Streep & Other Stars Say Goodbye To Carrie And Debbie

He was known best for teaming up with Dean Martin and they were partners in the popular comedy duo Martin and Lewis before he became a solo star.

Lewis raised millions of dollars for charities and was best known as chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosted the live Labor Day broadcast of the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for 44 years.

He had two wives and seven children and was found dead in his Las Vegas home.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.