Hillary’s Clinton’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Dropped & Replaced After Election Loss

Hillary Clinton was expected to take center stage in Vogue’s upcoming March issue, but after her election loss to President Donald Trump, the former Secretary of State was replaced!

As Radar readers know, the new Vogue cover features a diverse array of supermodels instead, including Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti.

New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein posted a photo of the cover on Twitter earlier this week, writing: “Vogue’s March issue was going to feature Hillary Clinton in the cover. That didn’t quite work out…”

Though he later deleted the tweet, Bernstein wasn’t alone on the matter. Fast Company had also reported a Clinton cover that ultimately fell through.

“The idea to have Clinton on the cover of the upcoming ‘power’ issue was ultimately tabled in the wake of her election defeat — it’s not clear if that was Clinton’s decision or the magazine’s — and the editors spent weeks scrambling to find a replacement,” the publication wrote.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour made no mention of the potential diss to Clinton when discussing the magazine’s 125th anniversary.

“I think women have been on everybody’s mind after recent results,’ she said of the March cover. “It seemed to us that it was time to celebrate and be positive and optimistic and say, ‘look at all these incredibly talented people we have working not only in fashion but in every possible walk of life.'”

