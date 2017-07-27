Hillary Clinton To Publish Explosive Tell-All After ‘Devastating’ Election Loss

Hillary Clinton has announced the name of her upcoming post-2016-election memoir, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it will be titled What Happened.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” the politician writes in the tell-all book’s introduction.

“Now I’m letting my guard down.” She adds.

The memoir, which will be published by Simon & Schuster, comes after Clinton’s shocking loss to now-President Donald Trump.

In her book, the former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate will write “what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and how she found the strength to pick herself back up afterward.”

After her tough – and surprising – loss in the 2016 election, Clinton felt it necessary to include a few self-help elements in her novel: ones she herself has used in order to get herself back up after the devastating blow.

Cheating Bill Clinton’s longtime wife will expose the “rituals, relationships, and reading that got her through, and what the experience has taught her about life.”

The shocking autobiography will also touch on Russia’s controversial involvement in the U.S. election.

She will explain how the process was “marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary,” and will “connect the dots” once and for all.

This will not be the first much-awaited book in Clinton’s repertoire, as she has previously published Hard Choices and Stronger Together: A Blueprint for America’s Future.

