Hillary Clinton Bashes Trump In Brutal New Memoir: He Was ‘Breathing Down My Neck’

In an exclusive Morning Joe audio clip, an excerpt of Hillary Clinton‘s shocking new book discloses the politician’s feelings on Donald Trump, her run for presidency and her failure as a female icon.

“I don’t have all the answers and this isn’t a comprehensive account of the 2016 race,” starts off Clinton, “that’s not for me to write, I have too little distance and too great a stake in it. Instead, this is my story.”

Claiming that her memoir will reveal both negative and positive experiences from her last few months in the government, she says she will voice her thoughts on the election because it was an “exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling,” experience in her life.

“Writing this wasn’t easy,” she continued. “Every day that I was a candidate for president I knew that millions of people were counting on me and I couldn’t bare the idea of letting them down, but I did.”

Speaking of being defeated by Republican candidate, Trump, she said: “I couldn’t get the job done and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Clinton says there are many moments in the campaign that she wishes she could go back and do over.

“If the Russians could find my subconscious they’d find a long list,” she joked.

The most notorious statement in the excerpt was when Clinton decided to finally express her thoughts on the much talked about St. Louis debate in Washington University, where Trump stood directly behind her while she spoke.

“‘This is not okay,’ I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me,” she wrote. “Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women, now we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Trump has long been accused of sexually harassing women both physically and emotionally. He has denied all claims, yet many of controversial statements such as his notorious “grab ’em by the p***y” expression have earned him a great deal of backlash from politicians and individuals alike.

Continued Clinton: “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.”

“It was one of those moments when you wish you could hit ‘pause’ ad ask everyone watching, ‘well, what would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly: back up you creep! Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women but you can’t intimidate me so back up!'”

Know for her calm demeanor, Clinton said she ended up choosing option A.

“I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off. I did, however, grip the microphone extra hard. I wondered though whether I should’ve chosen option B. It certainly would’ve been better TV.”

As Radar previously revealed, this is not the first time she went face-to-face with a powerful male figure. Her tumultuous relationship with current husband and former president Bill has certainly taught her a great deal about patience and restraint.

“Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm,” concluded Clinton, “biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.”

