Teacher Arrested After 4 High School Students Confess To Having Slept With Her!

A married high school teacher was just arrested for allegedly having sex with four of her students, RadarOnline.com has learned from ArkansasOnline reports. Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, reportedly slept with two of the boys in the same day.

The former teacher worked at Mark Tree High School in Arkansas. Police began to investigate her alleged sexual affairs when a parent accused her of the crime. The students then came forward admitting to the incidents.

One of the boys told investigators his teacher began flirting with him during class, telling him “how good he looked.” She then sent him a photo of herself in a thong.

Another confessed he had slept with Goline after she picked him up from school in the afternoon and took him to her apartment. She dropped him back off at the school afterwards.

Goline is currently facing one count of sexual assault because only one of the four students she allegedly slept with was underage.

Stay with Radar for updates.

